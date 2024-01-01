FSG eyeing Bordeaux takeover

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are expected to buy another team.

The American ownership group now has Michael Edwards in place as their CEO of Football.

The idea behind his appointment, per France Bleu, is to help them develop a multi-club network.

Teams such as Manchester City and Chelsea already have such arrangements around the world.

Reds owners John W Henry and Julian Ward are exploring a deal to buy Bordeaux in France.

The historic Ligue 2 club are not in the best financial position and may welcome the investment.