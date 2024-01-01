Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Bordeaux announce Liverpool owners FSG out of takeover talks

Bordeaux announce Liverpool owners FSG out of takeover talks
Bordeaux announce Liverpool owners FSG out of takeover talks
Bordeaux announce Liverpool owners FSG out of takeover talksAction Plus
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have pulled out of talks to buy Bordeaux.

FSG confirmed last week that it had entered into negotiations to buy the French club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But now Bordeaux announces on its official website that FSG has withdrawn from the talks.

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholders have been informed by Fenway Sports Group of the desire not to continue the discussions that have been ongoing in recent weeks with a view to purchasing the club," the club announced.

"This decision is explained in particular by the significant costs of the stadium in the coming years, but also by the general economic context of French football."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBordeauxLiverpoolLigue 1
Related Articles
FSG eyeing Bordeaux takeover
Benfica receive new PSG, Man Utd offers for Neves
Liverpool owners FSG announce plans to buy Bordeaux