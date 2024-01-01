Bordeaux announce Liverpool owners FSG out of takeover talks

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have pulled out of talks to buy Bordeaux.

FSG confirmed last week that it had entered into negotiations to buy the French club.

But now Bordeaux announces on its official website that FSG has withdrawn from the talks.

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholders have been informed by Fenway Sports Group of the desire not to continue the discussions that have been ongoing in recent weeks with a view to purchasing the club," the club announced.

"This decision is explained in particular by the significant costs of the stadium in the coming years, but also by the general economic context of French football."