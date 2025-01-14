Liverpool open talks with Nurnberg for Tzimas

Liverpool have opened talks with FC Nurnberg for Stefanos Tzimas.

Sky Deutschland says the Reds have kicked off negotiations with the 2.Bundesliga club this week for the 21 year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tzimas is on-loan at Nurnberg from PAOK, in a deal which carries a £15m permanent option.

It's suggested Nurnberg are open to triggering the clause and then selling Tzimas to Liverpool for a quick profit.

Nurnberg's board rate the Greece U21 international at around £21m.