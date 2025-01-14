Tribal Football
Most Read
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder
Napoli learn Man Utd terms for Zirkzee departure

Liverpool open talks with Nurnberg for Tzimas

Paul Vegas
Liverpool open talks with Nurnberg for Tzimas
Liverpool open talks with Nurnberg for TzimasTribalfootball
Liverpool have opened talks with FC Nurnberg for Stefanos Tzimas.

Sky Deutschland says the Reds have kicked off negotiations with the 2.Bundesliga club this week for the 21 year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tzimas is on-loan at Nurnberg from PAOK, in a deal which carries a £15m permanent option.

It's suggested Nurnberg are open to triggering the clause and then selling Tzimas to Liverpool for a quick profit.

Nurnberg's board rate the Greece U21 international at around £21m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTzimas StefanosNurnbergLiverpoolPAOKBundesliga2. BundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Marmoush verbally agrees to join Man City with fee yet to be agreed
Man City threaten Bayern Munich plans for Kimmich
Eberl insists Bayern Munich "calm" over Musiala contract talks