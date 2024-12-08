Liverpool, Man Utd watching Bournemouth fullback Kerkez

Liverpool and Manchester United are watching Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez this season.

Voetbalzone says the Cherries accept they face lose the Hungary international in 2025.

And Bournemouth would consider selling at a starting price of €20m.

Both the Reds and United are in the market for a new left-sided wing-back and Kerkez is high on the agenda.

Kerkez joined Bournemouth from AZ, where he initially was snapped up from AC Milan.

