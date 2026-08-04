Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Liverpool not considering Quansah return despite defensive issues

England international Jarell Quansah.
England international Jarell Quansah.Reuters

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola looks certain to dip into the summer transfer market due to a defensive crisis in his squad.

Joe Gomez's preseason injury has deepened concern, alongside Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet not yet being back to full fitness, and fears over game load on club captain Virgil van Djik.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Conor Bradley is also not expected to be ready for the start of the campaign and Jeremie Frimpong picked up a knock on the USA tour - alongside Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate's summer departures.

Despite the concerns over defensive depth at Anfield, Liverpool are not planning to make a move for former centre-back Jarell Quansah, despite an agreement being in place with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds have an option to bring him back for £70M, but talkSPORT have reported they are not interested in a reunion, as Iraola plots his next move.

Iraola has three more Anfield friendlies to fine tune his squad before their Premier League campaign opener at Newcastle United on August 23rd.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJarell QuansahAndoni IraolaLiverpoolFootball transfers

Related Articles

Liverpool ready to block Federico Chiesa transfer offers

Liverpool 'not interested' in selling attacking star to Tottenham

Smicer would be "very sad" to see Curtis Jones join Inter: If Iraola wants him to stay...