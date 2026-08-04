Liverpool facing defensive headache as transfer window enters key phase

Liverpool are facing an increasingly important decision over the make-up of their defence before the new Premier League season gets underway.

While the club's public stance has remained one of patience - suggesting there will be no rush into late-window deals - the picture behind the scenes appears to be evolving.

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Defensive reinforcements are increasingly under consideration, with another centre-back emerging as a growing area of focus alongside a move for attacker Bradley Barcola. The situation remains finely balanced, but if the right opportunity presents itself, Liverpool could yet be persuaded to act.

The dilemma comes at a time when supporters have begun to question the squad's defensive depth, following Saturday's 4-2 friendly defeat to Leeds United.

Pre-season results rarely tell the full story, but the availability of defenders has become an increasingly important issue and only adds to the concern.

Virgil van Dijk is yet to return to action, Joe Gomez remains sidelined through injury, Conor Bradley is not expected to be fit for the start of the campaign, while Jeremie Frimpong also picked up a knock at the weekend. Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni have both been absent too, with no clear indication when either could return.

With those concerns in mind, Liverpool are somewhat open-minded about the possibility of finding a player capable of providing quality and versatility across both centre-back and right-back.

The club's pursuit of Barcola has dominated headlines in recent weeks, but even if that deal progresses, many supporters feel defensive reinforcements have become the more pressing need.

Liverpool already possess significant attacking depth, whereas the back line is being stretched ahead of a season they need to start well.

Ezri Konsa has emerged as one potential defensive option from Aston Villa, while Paris Saint-Germain's Illia Zabarnyi has also been mentioned.

Liverpool held a strong interest in Micky van de Ven earlier in the summer, although that avenue now appears closed, with the Dutch defender expected to remain at Tottenham as the club begins a new era under its incoming manager and prepares for the likely departure of Cristian Romero.

Elsewhere, AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu have both been credited with attracting Liverpool's attention.

Konsa career stats Flashscore

At this stage, the underlying message from sources is that Liverpool are genuinely working to consider their defensive options before the season begins.

For many supporters, that will be an encouraging development. While speculation continues around potential departures involving Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid, Cody Gakpo to Tottenham and Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, the greater urgency among the fanbase is on who Liverpool can bring in - rather than who might leave.