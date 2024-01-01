Koeman says Slot is lucky with attacking firepower at Liverpool

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has insisted that Arne Slot has been lucky at Liverpool.

The former Feyenoord manager is enjoying his so far brief spell at Anfield, where he replaced Jurgen Klopp.

While Koeman is happy to see another Dutch coach impress, he believes slot has a lot of weapons at his disposal.

Koeman said on comparisons between Slot and United coach Erik ten Hag: “I watched because of the many Dutch players.

“But of course I also looked at it from a manager's point of view.

“Arne Slot is doing a slightly better job. But if you have the front three that he has, you must realize you are lucky.”