Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister reveals he will likely retire in Argentina in the future

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed his intention to return to Argentina before retiring from football.

The Liverpool midfielder, who started his career at Argentinos Juniors and had a loan spell at Boca Juniors, has been a key figure since his £35 million move from Brighton in 2023.

Despite his success at Anfield, Mac Allister remains committed to ending his career in his homeland.

"Every Argentine player thinks about returning home," he said in an interview with La Media Inglesa.

"Then there are cases where one starts to think more about family, security or how the country is. These are personal decisions.

"I would love to return to my country, I always say it, it is a country that I love.

“Beyond the bad things we have, we have many good things. I hope I can return at some point, but it will be in the future."