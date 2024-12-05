Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Howe: Newcastle went toe-to-toe and matched Liverpool
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has spoken of his pride at seeing his team draw with Liverpool.

The Magpies were a huge factor throughout the contest, scoring three fantastic goals in a 3-3 draw.

While they could not get all the points, Howe felt their spirit and entertainment value were outstanding in the game.

Howe said afterwards: "I am really proud. We went toe-to-toe and matched them, it's our best of the season. 

“Our game plan was to be ourselves which is difficult against a team like Liverpool, it's a delicate balance. Alexander Isak was really good tonight, if we get our players firing we are some team."

Elaborating on the game, Howe said: "Generally I was very pleased with the performance, we were much better attacking and we had really good energy.

"It was a really good quality performance against probably the best team we have played against this season. It was a big jump forward for us.

"I was disappointed with the goals we conceded but I don't think that should overtake my general feeling. That is much more like us. If we can hit those levels consistently we are going to win a lot of games."

 

