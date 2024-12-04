Newcastle boss Howe "really proud" after Liverpool draw

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was left delighted with their 3-3 draw against Liverpool.

Fabian Schar took advantage of a shaky moment from Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher to hook in an equaliser to earn the point for Newcastle.

Howe said afterwards: "How do I feel? Positive, that was much better from us. You know with the quality Liverpool have off the bench we could have an issue and that's what happened.

"But our mental quality came to the fore and we got the equaliser. We had chances to make it 2-0, we scored three goals and looked dynamic and energetic.

"I am really proud. We went toe-to-toe and matched them, it's our best of the season. Our gameplan was to be ourselves which is difficult against a team like Liverpool, it's a delicate balance.

"Alexander Isak was really good tonight, if we get our players firing we are some team."