Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd
Arsenal boss Arteta: We don't need Amorim revenge
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move

Newcastle boss Howe "really proud" after Liverpool draw

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe "really proud" after Liverpool draw
Newcastle boss Howe "really proud" after Liverpool drawAction Plus
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was left delighted with their 3-3 draw against Liverpool.

Fabian Schar took advantage of a shaky moment from Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher to hook in an equaliser to earn the point for Newcastle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe said afterwards: "How do I feel? Positive, that was much better from us. You know with the quality Liverpool have off the bench we could have an issue and that's what happened.

"But our mental quality came to the fore and we got the equaliser. We had chances to make it 2-0, we scored three goals and looked dynamic and energetic.

"I am really proud. We went toe-to-toe and matched them, it's our best of the season. Our gameplan was to be ourselves which is difficult against a team like Liverpool, it's a delicate balance.

"Alexander Isak was really good tonight, if we get our players firing we are some team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Kelleher mistake sees thriller between Liverpool and Newcastle end in draw
Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool players must relish busy December
Slot impressed by Gomez's mentality at Liverpool this season