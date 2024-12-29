Liverpool midfielder Jones: It's just game after game after game, but...

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is confident they'll be ready for West Ham on Sunday night.

Jones concedes at this time of the season the games are a blur.

Advertisement Advertisement

He explained, "It's just game after game after game. As a footballer, that's what you enjoy, especially for someone like me. I've had a hard run, my career has been up and down for reasons, I've had my injuries and stuff. Touch wood it stays the same (as now) I'm in the team, I'm scoring goals and I'm enjoying it, so I just hope it continues.

On West Ham, he also told Liverpool's website: "That's the Premier League. If you are playing a team at the bottom of the league, it's always hard. If you are playing the teams in the middle, it's always hard. And the teams at the top of the table, it's always hard.

"That's why the Premier League is the best league in the world. I say it all the time, every single team that you play is always hard. It's just another game and, of course, it's another game that we want to win. We know it's going to be a hard game but we've got the tools.