Liverpool boss Slot admits admiration for West Ham attacker Kudus

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he's a fan of West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus.

Slot has been following Kudus since the pair were in the Eredivisie.

"I think he's a good player," said Slot.

"Everyone can see that. He can play in many positions, and he even played as a number nine for Ajax, who faced Liverpool.

"He is a big threat. But they have a lot of good players. They also brought in a lot this summer, so I don't think they will end up playing with U21 players in midfield. 

"When I don't have my normal starters available, we play with U21 players, but that's also part of our identity.

"That's part of what makes the club special."

 

