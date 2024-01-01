Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: The major differences between Premier League and Bundesliga

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch says there's major differences between the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Gravenberch is in his second season in England after joining the Reds last year from Bayern Munich.

He told Walk On e-magazine: "I think I had an OK season for my first season in the Premier League.

"My goal was to get more minutes than I had at my previous club and I reached that goal.

"There were ups and downs, but in the end I look back at my first season at Liverpool with a good feeling.

"The Premier League is quicker than German football. It is more intense, both when you are in possession and when you are pressing.

"Counter-attacks are at speed and I think you get more time on the ball when you are in possession in the Bundesliga. You have to adapt here, but how quickly you adapt depends.

"Every player is different and, to be honest, I like a period to adapt. I wasn't used to the Premier League, of course, and I didn't play a lot of football before I came here, but I had the time to adapt and I really needed it.

"It can take time to build relationships on the pitch and, what I said, every player is different. I think if you train a lot with your teammates you adapt to them quicker and adapt to the league quicker."