Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch "really enjoying No6 role"

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admits he's delighted with his current form.

Gravenberch has been outstanding in a new defensive midfield pivot role under manager Arne Slot.

He told the club's website: "I really enjoy it. Obviously I get the minutes now and for me I just try to be consistent every game and to show myself every game and I think it's going really well. I'm feeling really good.

"It came quite naturally. When I first spoke with the coach he said to me, 'I see you as a No.8 like last season, but I want to try you as a No.6 as well.' So, I was like, 'OK, yeah, we can do it!' I said to him, 'Of course, we can do it!' and the rest is history.

"Yeah (I've surprised myself), because to be honest as an eight you are more attacking and not a lot of defending. But the defending part I do also really well, so I impress myself a little bit."