Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch feeling recharged after break

Ryan Gravenberch is happy to be back with Liverpool.

The Holland midfielder has rejoined the squad for preseason training after a break following the Euros.

He said, "I am happy to be back and see people's faces again.

"To be honest, I had almost three weeks of holiday and I enjoyed it a lot. Mentally I'm fine again, I didn't think too much about football and just enjoyed the holiday.

"Hopefully I can get some playing minutes and get back into action."