Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Slot won't play so many long balls
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has welcomed new manager Arne Slot.

The Holland international admits he's had contact with Slot since joining up with Ronald Koeman's Euros squad.

He told Voetbalzone:  “I haven't spoken to him yet.

"He did wish me luck via WhatsApp. The way Slot played at Feyenoord appeals to me, he did well at Feyenoord. They played attacking football. I think we played a bit more directly at Liverpool, with more long balls.

“We will get a new coach and most of them will start from scratch during the preparation. Everyone has to show themselves again.”

