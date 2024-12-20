Liverpool boss Slot: Elliott, Chiesa offer us boost

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they're stronger with Harvey Elliott and Fede Chiesa now fully fit.

Both attackers featured in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Southampton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said: "Every time a player comes back from injury and is available it is a boost for the team because it has shown now that we need every player.

"You saw this in the Fulham game, the way Diogo (Jota) came in, the way Harvey came in and Darwin (Nunez) with an assist as well."

On Chiesa, he also said this morning: "You see him on the pitch now he is getting stronger and he is getting better. He had to adapt for quite a long time, as expected if you miss team training sessions for so long and then you go to a league and team with the intensity so high as well.

"He is getting stronger but he is also facing a lot of competition in the right wing position."