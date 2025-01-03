Arsenal boss Arteta: How we managed to get Gabriel Jesus back to goalscoring best

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Gabriel Jesus' sudden goalscoring form has come from the support of management.

After scoring once in 20 games, the Brazil striker has struck six goals in his last four games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta said, "It's about supporting our players and the players know that they have to go through some periods sometimes which is not how they planned.

"But, as well, they have to believe in themselves and we have to make sure that if one day they doubt, we are there to recognise and make sure they feel from our side how much we like them and how happy we are to have them."

Ahead of their clash with Brighton on Saturday, Arteta also commented on chasing down leaders Liverpool: "We have to show the same level of consistency, and more.

"In the last year, we have been the best team in the league, broken records, and we still haven't won a trophy."