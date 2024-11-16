Liverpool midfielder Alexis: Slot has transformed our game

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister feels their football has been transformed under Arne Slot.

Mac Allister says Slot's style of game is very different compared with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Before, we played very directly, but with the new coach the idea is completely different," says the Argentine midfielder.

"We are working on having more patience when we keep the ball. In this way we try to dominate.

"I think we have all been very happy that Arne has come to the club, and we all know how much he knows about football.

"There is just a lot of positivity."