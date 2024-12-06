Babel says Ten Hag will "bounce back" and return to the Premier League

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will want to work in the Premier League again.

The Dutchman was sacked by United earlier this season after a miserable run of results.

Advertisement Advertisement

While United’s Premier League position is not substantially better, they have only lost once in all competitions since Ten Hag’s axing.

Ex-Netherlands, Liverpool, and Fulham star Ryan Babel believes Ten Hag will want to prove people wrong.

"I do know that he is a great coach, he has a great vision, he has a great eye for football but, again, the Premier League is a different ball game to the Dutch way of playing," Babel told Instant Casino.

"It is not always suitable in the Premier League to play with those principles.

"In the Premier League, you need to be able to adapt. You need to have a plan B for strategy. I'm not sure if he had that.

“I think he was too wedded to his plan and tried to make it work even when it was turning against him. That's what I believe happened. It's sad of course to see a fellow Dutchman go down like that, but I'm sure he will bounce back."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play