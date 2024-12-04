Liverpool make official contract offer to Van Dijk as negotiations commence

Liverpool have finally made an official contract offer to Virgil van Dijk this week.

According to The Athletic, the club have put in a proposal to Van Dijk’s representatives.

Whether the deal is close to being done, or more negotiations are needed, is not yet clear.

Van Dijk is one who the club are determined to keep, even though he is in his mid-30s.

The center-half has been back to his very best form over the last 12 months, especially since the start of this season.

The Reds are also going to be trying to hold onto Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, who are out of contract in the summer as well.

