Liverpool make fresh Bajcetic decision

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set for a loan move away.

Last season, Bajcetic managed only one game in the Premier League due to injury problems.

The promising midfielder is now fully healthy and a season away on-loan is being raised.

The Athletic says Liverpool are ready to release Bajcetic on loan in order for him to gain regular playing time this season.

Ben Doak and Sepp van den Berg are other players who could leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes.