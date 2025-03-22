Liverpool handed boost in pursuit of potential Mohamed Salah replacement

Lyon will likely be forced to sell winger Rayan Cherki in the summer transfer window with Liverpool interested in signing the youngster should Mohamed Salah leave.

According to The Sun, Liverpool are one of several European clubs monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation at the French club.

It’s understood Arne Slot’s side will face competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, who had a £19 million offer turned down in January, and Bayern Munich.

Fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the young winger, who has seen his stock rise thanks to an impressive season.

Cherki has been a key figure for Lyon so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing 18 assists in his 34 games across all competitions.