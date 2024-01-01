Liverpool made attempt for RB Leipzig midfielder Elmas

Premier League giants Liverpool made an attempt to try and sign Eljif Elmas earlier in his career.

The midfielder was a serious Reds target during his time at Napoli, when Jurgen Klopp was Liverpool boss.

Per Corriere dello Sport, the Reds were ready to bid around €30 million for Elmas.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis made it clear that no deal was on the cards.

He stated that only for an obscene offer could Elmas go, which put Liverpool off from bidding.

Napoli did decide to allow Elmas to depart this summer, as he is now at RB Leipzig.