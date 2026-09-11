Barcola will "adapt quicker than Florian Wirtz" says Pennant: He's quick, he's strong...

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has backed Bradley Barcola to adapt to life at the club much quicker than Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool agreed a £123M deal for Barcola this summer in what is the club’s second most expensive deal behind Alexander Isak.

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The two-time Champions League winner is just 23 years old and has the weight of his price tag on his shoulders as he tries to grow into a Liverpool side under manager Andoni Iraola who is keen to play fast. Aggressive football.

He made his Liverpool debut off the bench in the 2-0 win at Ipswich before nearly scoring against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

He is the latest high profile signing behind Isak and Florian Wirtz, who arrived last summer for £116M. Speaking to GOAL via NetBet Sport, Jermaine Pennant believes the Frenchman will adapt much quicker than Wirtz as he grows into the side.

“I think everyone who comes to the Prem has to adapt differently to their style.

“All the football in the European leagues are nowhere as competitive as they are in the Premier League. But if you look at Barcola's game, it kind of tailors towards the Premier League. He's quick, he's strong for his size and physique and if you've got those attributes in the Premier League, you go a long way.

“I was quick and I wasn't the strongest but it worked out. I played in the Premier League my whole life.

“I think he'll adapt quicker than Florian Wirtz because the position that Wirtz is in, he's up against the big boys in that middle of the field. That's where the hard work gets put in. On the wings, it's a little bit different. It's not as brutal as it is in the middle. The games that he's played in, Barcola, the little snippets, I thought he's done really well.”

Barcola lasted an hour against Atletico before he was hooked with cramp. Fans will be keen to hear updates from Iraola in his press conference this week ahead of the clash with Fulham.