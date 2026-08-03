La Liga giants plot SENSATIONAL Jack Grealish offer

Jack Grealish appears to be on the verge of leaving Manchester City this summer after being left out of their preseason tour.

Grealish fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola last season and spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Everton before returning to Manchester over the summer.

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He missed the final weeks of the 2025/26 campaign due to a foot injury, but Enzo Maresca has been non-committal over his future at the Etihad Stadium, as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Grealish has responded sharply to speculation over his place at City after claiming his omission from the summer tour of Asia was down to not being fully fit from his injury setback.

However, a crunch decision over his next step is incoming, and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be considering an offer if Grealish is able to settle the final months of his contract at City.

The England international is reportedly on around £300,000 a week, and Atletico will not match that figure, as Diego Simeone views him as a possible rotation option alongside Ademola Lookman and new signing Kang-in Lee in the Spanish capital.