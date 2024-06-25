Liverpool keeping tabs on Gomes at Wolves

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Joao Gomes' situation at Wolves.

The Brazil midfielder is on Liverpool's radar this summer as they consider adding a new midfielder to Arne Slot's squad.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs told Give Me Sport: "Midfield is not as high on their list of priorities as a centre-back and wide player.

"But, I don’t think we can entirely rule it out and Liverpool really like Joao Gomes as well, so that could be one to watch in the coming months.

"But for now, midfield is not the priority."