Liverpool keeper Kelleher: My goal is to stay No1 for club and country

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher credits his current form for his run of games for club and country.

Kelleher saved a penalty in the Republic of Ireland's Nations League win against Finland.

Asked about his form, he said: "Yeah, it’s looking good at the moment. That run of games is very important, keeping that rhythm is good. I’m happy to be getting a chance to show everyone the levels I can play at.

“I’ve the jersey at the moment and performances have been good. My goal is to stay as the No 1 and keep performing well. I don’t think anybody can take that away from me if I do that.

"It’s common sense if I’m playing week in, week out, I’m going to be coming in more match sharp and ready. There’s confidence from playing week in, week out.”