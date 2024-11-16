Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Liverpool keeper Kelleher: My goal is to stay No1 for club and country

Paul Vegas
Liverpool keeper Kelleher: My goal is to stay No1 for club and country
Liverpool keeper Kelleher: My goal is to stay No1 for club and countryAction Plus
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher credits his current form for his run of games for club and country.

Kelleher saved a penalty in the Republic of Ireland's Nations League win against Finland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about his form, he said: "Yeah, it’s looking good at the moment. That run of games is very important, keeping that rhythm is good. I’m happy to be getting a chance to show everyone the levels I can play at.

“I’ve the jersey at the moment and performances have been good. My goal is to stay as the No 1 and keep performing well. I don’t think anybody can take that away from me if I do that.

"It’s common sense if I’m playing week in, week out, I’m going to be coming in more match sharp and ready. There’s confidence from playing week in, week out.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool keeper Kelleher on incredible Ireland penalty save: I went with my instincts
Ireland coach Hallgrimsson hails Liverpool keeper Kelleher after victory over Finland
Liverpool hero Aldridge: Kelleher doesn't deserve axe when Alisson fit