Liverpool keeper Alisson talks up coaching staff changes; welcomes Otte impact

Liverpool No1 Alisson says he's happy with the new goalkeeper coaching staff.

John Achterberg and Jack Robinson both left in the summer, with Fabian Otte arriving as senior keeper coach and Claudio Taffarel remaining on staff.

Alisson told liverpoolfc.com: “It’s not easy to change, I had – and have still – a really good relationship with John and Jack.

“And with Taffa, all three working together were really good. Not only for myself but also for the other goalkeepers as well, but the club decided to change, so you have to just accept that.

“Fabian is a great guy, full of energy, young, brings a lot of quality. He didn’t change too much, to be honest, because when he came in we had a lot of talks about how I like to work, how the goalies like to work.

“I said to him, I have a way of working but I want you to bring something because he came here to put something on the table as well – and I am smart enough to know that I don’t know all things about football.

“He is someone who came in a humble way to adapt and I can adapt as well, it’s not a problem. He is helping us in a really good direction, helping Caoimh, helping the other goalies, Jaros and Harvey. That’s an important part as well, it’s not only about myself.

“We are doing well so far and I hope we keep working well to reach the targets we have. They are big targets, we set those targets at the beginning of the season when we talked – me, Fabian and Taffa together – so it’s important for us to keep a good level of work so we are prepared for all situations for games, for the whole season.”

On the changes under manager Arne Slot this season, Alisson also said: “I think, speaking about myself, it’s not too different, but Arne has a particular way of playing, a playing style from his team, that demands more ball possession that maybe demands more short passes from the goalkeeper.

“To be involved more in the possession if the opponent presses you high. He brings a lot of good alternatives and I think it is not so much about the differences, but talking about the good things Arne has brought to the team and his way of working as well, every day to improve the team in respect of what we did in the past, of what we did in the recent games as well.

“He is not only satisfied by winning the games – as I said before, he wants to create a solid team defensive-wise and offensive-wise as well, creating as many chances we can create without conceding too many chances to the opponent.

“He has his beliefs and he is transmitting these beliefs to the team, and the players are doing well so far to perform the way he wants.”