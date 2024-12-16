Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks

Hallgrimsson on Kelleher's minutes at Liverpool: We would like our players to play

Ansser Sadiq
Hallgrimsson on Kelleher's minutes at Liverpool: We would like our players to play
Hallgrimsson on Kelleher's minutes at Liverpool: We would like our players to playAction Plus
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson indicates he wants to see his no.1 goalkeeper leave his club team.

Caoimhin Kelleher enjoyed a solid run in the Reds team earlier this season, but is now back on the bench.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With Alisson Becker fit, Kelleher is no longer the first choice, which Hallgrimsson admits is an issue.

“We would like our players to play,” he said, per the Irish Mirror. “I will answer this question the same way whoever it is; as a national team coach, you would always like to see your players playing.

“Whether it’s Evan or someone else. It’s our preference. We would like our players to play. The same with Caoimhin.

“We don’t know if he’s going to play games for Liverpool even though he’s done brilliantly. Should he go and try to play somewhere else?

“It applies to everyone. For a national team coach, of course you would like your players to be playing all the time.”

Mentions
Kelleher CaoimhinAlissonLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Alisson: What Liverpool's dressing room think of Salah's contract talks...
Sutton thinks Kelleher will leave Liverpool once Mamardashvili joins
Liverpool boss Slot undecided over Alisson andr Kelleher