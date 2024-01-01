Liverpool keeper Alisson: Forest came to defend and play the long ball

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson slammed Nottingham Forest's tactics after Saturday's shock defeat.

Forest won 1-0 at Anfield via Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal.

But Alisson said afterwards: "It was a shame, losing points at home is not good at all but the opponent today only wanted to defend and play for the long ball.

"We gave them that too easily when they scored, it was poor defensively from us. We couldn't create much, we had a lack of quality today, we needed more energy. It is three points we have lost today unnecessarily.

"All the opportunities we had were not clear enough and they defended great, they threw themselves in front of the ball."