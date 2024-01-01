Liverpool join Leicester, Southampton interest for Genk youngster Fernandez-Prado

Liverpool are said to have serious interest in signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo this summer.

The Reds have not made a major first team signing for new boss Arne Slot as yet.

A bid for Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad was accepted, but the player turned down the move.

Per journalist Chris Wheatley, Liverpool are making contact for Genk youngster Matias Fernandez-Prado.

The 19-year-old is very highly rated by scouts around Europe for his impressive displays in the first team.

But there are other teams in the mix, including Leicester City and Southampton.