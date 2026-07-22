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Liverpool issue 432 lifetime bans as they crack down on ticket touting ahead of new season

Liverpool issue 432 lifetime bans lifetime bans as they crack down on ticket touting
Liverpool issue 432 lifetime bans lifetime bans as they crack down on ticket toutingKevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Liverpool have issued over 400 lifetime bans related to ticket touting as the club take action.

The Premier League side worked alongside Merseyside Police to seize upwards of £1.2M in assets relating to organised ticket touts in what is a shocking move from the Reds this week. 

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Liverpool added their latest operation was to “protect genuine fans from being ripped off or scammed” and revealed there are “a number of active cases ongoing under Proceeds of Crime legislation.” 

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Suffield said: "This is a fantastic example of partnership working between ourselves and Liverpool Football Club for the good of the fans and the general public. 

"We will always take action to protect genuine fans who fall victim to touts when all they are trying to do is simply purchase tickets to support their team." 

Liverpool said that during the 2025-26 season, 432 lifetime bans were issued, 383 of which were to ‘All Red’ members. 

The club also analysed almost 700,000 ticket registrations, with 67,663 suspected fake accounts blocked or cancelled whilst 121,379 accounts currently under investigation in what is a thorough crackdown by the club. 

Liverpool lead the way amongst the English top flight for stopping ticket touting and supporters can also report unofficial ticket sales or fraudulent tickets directly to the club or to Crimestoppers anonymously. 

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