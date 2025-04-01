Liverpool inviting offers for Endo

Tribal Football
Liverpool are inviting offers for Wataru Endo this summer.

Sky Deutschland says Liverpool will listen to offers for the Japan midfielder after the end of the season.

Endo has attracted an approach from Eintracht Frankfurt in recent weeks.

SGE management see the veteran as an ideal addition to guide their young midfield next season.

They can also offer ex-Stuttgart ace Endo first-choice status, while at Liverpool the midfielder is limited to a bit-part role.

