Paul Vegas
Kahn convinced Red Bull chief Klopp will return to coaching
Former Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn believes Jurgen Klopp will eventually return to coaching.

Klopp is currently Red Bull's head of global football after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

Kahn told Aktuelle Sportstudio: "At some point you have to accept that for him it is an exciting task.

"I don't know if he will continue like this for a long time because, as I see it, he is the kind of coach on the pitch, pure adrenaline.

"Let's see if he is satisfied there..."

