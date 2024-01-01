Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher happy with clean sheet for victory over Bournemouth

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was happy with his clean sheet in victory over Bournemouth.

Kelleher was called up for injured senior No1 Alisson.

"We were disappointed as a group with the performance last weekend,” said Kelleher, referring to Liverpool’s 1-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.

"We bounced back with a good result midweek (3-1 win against AC Milan) and it's nice to back it up with a win in the Premier League.

"It was Thursday or Friday that I was preparing myself to play as Ali felt his hamstring. I got the nod yesterday and kept a clean sheet so it was positive.

"Sometimes chances are few and far between so you have to come in and show how you can play.”