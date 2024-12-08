Tribal Football
Liverpool fullback Robertson: We're enjoying Slot style
Liverpool fullback Robertson: We're enjoying Slot styleAction Plus
Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson says manager Arne Slot's style suits the players.

Robertson admits Slot's approach has been embraced by the Reds' squad.

He told the club's website: “The style with which he coaches, and the style with which we play and the identity we have as a team, is something that is there to see.

“We’re all enjoying it, he’s getting the best out of players, that’s all you want as a player. We’re all willing to learn to improve.

“That’s what you want, he’s someone who will coach that into us. Like you’ve seen, the lads have bought into it from day one.

“That’s what you need as a new manager – when you’ve got willing lads to learn and receive feedback, then you’re halfway there. The tactics are mind-blowing as well. If I’m honest, I don’t think anyone would have said we’d be as good as we are.”

