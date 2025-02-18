Emery on facing Liverpool: It’s the most difficult match we are going to play for months

Emery on Liverpool: It’s the most difficult match we are going to play for months

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Villa's 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Ipswich on Saturday afternoon means they have not registered a win in the Premier League since their 1-0 win over Everton on the 15th January. Emery will be desperate to try and snatch away 3 points from title chasers Liverpool who looked shaky in their 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Emery was first asked about the challenge of playing "the best team in Europe" and admitted that he is looking forward to it.

"For me as a coach it is a big challenge, a challenge to how we can collectively set our game plan against them. It’s the most difficult match we are going to play for the last weeks and months.

"Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League and Europe. Our challenge is to how we face them and respond with our qualities and how we play at this level.

"We are excited and hopefully we can share our exciting moments with our fans at Villa Park."

Villa are currently ninth in the Premier League table and Emery revealed that his side must pick up more points if they want to secure a European spot for next season which is their main priority.

"We had enough chances against Ipswich, it was not enough but we analyse with the players and we are speaking about how we can respond for the next matches," said Emery.

"We are being positive but we are excited and we are performing in the right direction. We need more points in case we want to achieve the biggest demand and objective we can have, which is to be in the Champions League."

Emery then gave an update on the club's lengthy injury list, confirming that midfielder Boubacar Kamara is out with a back injury which gives Liverpool a slight advantage ahead of the clash.

"He was ready to play with some problem in his back, but the injury was not coming from his back, it’s his hamstring. He is trying to analyse and meet with the doctors and physios a lot and how we can get better. Exactly why, it’s difficult."

Tyrone Mings has made an impressive return from injury under Emery who stated how important he is to his side who are currently lacking in a number of positions.

"Mings is a very important player, his comeback has been very good and he's performing very well. He had a small stop in his recovery but he played on Saturday and tomorrow we will need him available. He is a very important player because he is one of the captains and a leader in the defence."

He next spoke on how this season has demanded a lot from his squad who are not used to Champions League football and revealed that he must be careful as to not exhaust his players so they can play to the best of their ability.

“We are going to prepare each match, good rest, good food, sleep well and play each match with the players feel as better as possible in everything.

“I have to try to be demanding (of) myself as well, to use and to choose the players for each match, trying to get our structure strong but as well, try to protect some players in case they can have some small pain or getting tired, to try to identify it.

“We are going to try to play tomorrow and focus for tomorrow, and hopefully we can play with full energy and 100%.”