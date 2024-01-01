Liverpool fullback Robertson: I was in pain last season

Tribal Football
Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson has revealed his injury nightmare of last season.

The Scotland international admitted that he ended the Premier League season playing through the pain barrier.

He also powered through at Euro 2024, but was not able to show his best form.

“I felt really good against Ipswich (on Saturday), all things considered,” he said, per The Mail.

“I was playing in pain from March onwards.

“It was a really important time for the club and then a really important time for my country. 

“I hoped that the three weeks off would have settled things down but it did not and I needed a wee bit longer.”

