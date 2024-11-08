Tsimikas on Liverpool's clash with Villa: "It's one more final for us"

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas is now focusing on the club's tie against Aston Villa this weekend which he says the team will treat like a final.

The Greece full back has been on fire this season and has displaced regular starter Andrew Roberton. In midweek he had another great performance against Bayern Leverkusen in the Champions League and admits the team want to continue that form as they welcome Villa to Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's just a pleasure when you play three games in a row in your home," Tsimikas told Liverpoolfc.com. "Even the fans are very satisfied – every two or three days, come to our castle and we play very important games for us.

"It's the last game before the international break. We want to win that and go to the national teams, (and come) back healthy.

"Always we try to compete and we try to give everything in every situation and every game. It's one more final for us, as we see every single game. So, we'll go for it and try to win."

The 28-year-old had a lot of praise for the Anfield crowd which he says is like an extra player on the pitch.

"Of course, always it's on fire, I think everybody knows that. When you push them to give, you give them a little bit, always they go very loud, and it always helps push us.

"It's our 12th player in the stadium. They help us a lot. When the team doesn't play so well, they give us extra power to keep going really hard and to achieve our goals."

Tsimikas also spoke on replacing Robertson in the first team which has been controversial to some but he admits it is competition which only drives each player to train harder each week.

"I just train really hard; I think all the people know that from the team. I'm really enjoying playing.

"For me and Robbo, it's very healthy competition always, we help each other and always try to push each other to the limits.

"At the moment I really enjoy to play with these teammates in this team and give absolutely everything, as I do all the time."