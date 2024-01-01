Tribal Football
Liverpool fullback Bradley enjoying Slot management
Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley cannot wait to play in the Carabao Cup.

The defender has been a peripheral figure so far this season under new boss Arne Slot.

While Bradley is biding his time, he is already happy at what he has learnd from Slot.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m really looking forward to it. Obviously I’ve got really good memories from last year, winning it at Wembley, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“Obviously West Ham is going to be a tough game, but the boys are really up for it.

“I’ve not been able to start a game, but I’m just waiting patiently for my chance and hopefully when it comes I’ll be able to take it and do the best I can.”

On Slot, he added: “It’s been really good. I think they’ve improved me a lot, obviously we do lots of individual meetings and things like that so it’s been really good.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and it’s been a good start to the season but there is still loads to improve on for, I think, the whole team. So, we’ve just got to keep going and keep improving.”

