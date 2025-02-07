Liverpool fullback Bradley "buzzing to reach Cup final"

Conor Bradley expressed his excitement after helping Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup final, describing the win as a rewarding experience.

He acknowledged that Spurs set their stall out, but was happy the team broke them down in the first half.

Bradley praised Arne Slot’s impact, crediting him for his development and expressing delight at reaching Wembley under his guidance.

Bradley, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, stated: "I loved it. We knew it was going to be a difficult game. Buzzing to get through to the final."

On Spurs' tactics: "It was different to what we were expecting, but it was difficult in the first half to break them down."

On Arne Slot: "I'm sure he is buzzing with it. It is his first attempt to get there (Wembley) and he has got there.

"I am happy for him and he has been unbelievable since he has come in.

"He has developed me a lot and I'm really happy to play under him."