Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Ask Jamie why he said that...!

Manager Ange Postecoglou admitted it was disappointing that his Tottenham side didn’t play to their identity in such a big game.

While he accepted the difficulty of facing an in-form Liverpool, he stressed the importance of staying true to their style.

Responding to Jamie Redknapp’s criticisms, Postecoglou dismissed the comment, stating he’s focused on managing the team.

Postecoglou told reporters: “Yeah it is disappointing. It’s not the fact that we have come here and lost. It’s a difficult place to come to and they are in a great moment right now. It would be difficult for anyone to come here. I would have liked us to play more like who we are than we did tonight. There is a lesson in there for us for sure that if we kind of veer away from that it almost becomes impossible for us.”

He added on his team’s lack of fight: “You’re asking me, ask Jamie (Redknapp). He has obviously made the comment. I know people get really excited by things like that.

“People are on TV to give opinions and that’s what they do. That’s their job. My job is not to scan the TV or the commentary on our games. My job is to manage this football club and whatever people think or don’t think is kind of irrelevant. It doesn’t really matter. It doesn’t really put any sort of emphasis on who we are and what we are trying to do. At the end of the day everybody is allowed to have an opinion. Everyone is allowed to express that opinion. My view is I don’t really need to respond to that or be affected by that because I don’t care. Whether it’s Jamie Redknapp or anyone else. I don’t care. It doesn’t worry me. It doesn’t bother me.