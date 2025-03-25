Liverpool favourites to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane in massive deal

Liverpool are reportedly seeking to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League in a move that could cost the club a massive €120 million.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are hoping to soften the blow of potentially losing Mohamed Salah with a deal for the 31-year-old.

It’s understood the England international would be open to a move back to the Premier League, despite impressing during his time in Germany.

Kane has been outstanding for Bayern since joining the club from Tottenham back in 2023, scoring 76 goals in his 82 appearances.

It's understood Liverpool will face competition from several other English clubs for his signature, with Man United, Arsenal, and Chelsea all interested.

The striker starred for England in Thomas Tuchel’s first two games at the helm, scoring in the wins over Albania at Latvia.