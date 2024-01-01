Tribal Football
Liverpool fans concerned with lack of signings
Many fans are becoming concerned with the clubs lack of transfer activity.

Liverpool fans may be getting concerned about their lack of transfer activity.

The Reds have not been very active in the market after hiring coach Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Fans had been anticipating a lot of movement as Slot was given players who may better suit his playstyle.

Per The Athletic, Slot is looking to assess the merits of the players at his disposal first.

He knows the squad, but wants to work with them in person before deciding if he needs new signings.

The club are aware of a few positions that need strengthening, but will want to work meticulously rather than in a rush.

