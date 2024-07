Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp talks up Sahin's Dortmund appointment

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is happy seeing Nuri Sahin take charge of Borussia Dortmund.

The former BVB and Liverpool midfielder has been named new coach after Edin Terzic's surprise resignation.

Klopp, who left BVB for Liverpool nine years ago, told BILD: "At 35, Nuri is a very young coach, but so was I.

"I definitely believe that after his outstanding career as a player, he will also become a super coach.

"Of course, I wish him the greatest success at BVB."