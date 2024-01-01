Liverpool striker Jota: Klopp keeping in touch

Tribal Football
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was in touch with Diogo Jota recently.

The Portugal forward is at Euro 2024 with his teammates and is already impressing.

Jota scored in Portugal’s first group stage win over Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Ahead of their next game against Turkey, Jota said: "Klopp messaged me after (Portugal’s) first game. 

“He is a coach that doesn’t miss anything, he knows the right moments he should talk to the players.

"It was a word of support because my goal was disallowed and it had a special meaning for me. But then we got the three points and that was the most important thing."

