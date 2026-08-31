Barcola sets instant Premier League title target after joining Liverpool

Liverpool have finally completed their elongated transfer push to sign France international Bradley Barcola from European champions PSG in a reported £106M swoop.

The 23-year-old joins Liverpool as their fifth new arrival this summer, with Andoni Iraola's team drawing their first two Premier League matches of 2026/27, and he's expected to link up with the Reds squad immediately.

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Liverpool have been on the hunt for Mohamed Salah successor since the end of last season, and Barcola goes some way to doing that, despite his preference to play on the left flank.

He scored 39 goals in 152 appearances at PSG, after joining the Parisians from rivals Lyon in 2023, after emerging through Les Gones' youth ranks.

He's ambitious and confirmed his instant goal is to try and propel Liverpool towards a third Premier League crown in 2027.

"It took a long time, but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play.

"I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League - it's one of my biggest dreams in my life.

"It's to do that and to stay in this team in the long term - that's why I signed a long contract - and I hope I can do it."

Barcola could be drafted into Iraola's plans for Liverpool's next game as the Reds head to Ipswich Town on September 4th.Fear