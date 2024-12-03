Liverpool expand scouting team

Premier League leaders Liverpool are preparing to expand their scouting operation.

The Reds are keen to find the best young talent around the world sooner than their rivals.

The club want to have an even better academy loaded with local, national and international talent.

Per the Liverpool Echo, Matt Newberry is now the director of global talent, while the club will be signing a head of loan management.

There will be other loans created as part of the youth revamp, to ensure they can convince and then keep the best young talent happy.

The Reds know they must have a pathway to the first team mapped out for these players.

