Liverpool discussing Musiala transfer plans

Liverpool are eyeing Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

The Germany international has been a long-term target for the Reds, which see this summer as an opportunity to bring him back to England.

Musiala has so far resisted Bayern's attempts to discuss new terms, so encouraging outside suitors.

The Mirror says Liverpool are keen and exploring the possibility if signing the former Chelsea trainee.

Musiala's deal runs to 2026 at Bayern.